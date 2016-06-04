Modern BaseballFormed 2011
Modern Baseball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3513b4f-2a13-45f5-8ead-e79b1af0bf68
Modern Baseball Biography (Wikipedia)
Modern Baseball was an American rock band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Modern Baseball Tracks
Sort by
Everyday
Modern Baseball
Everyday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everyday
Last played on
Wedding Singer
Modern Baseball
Wedding Singer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holy Ghost
Modern Baseball
Holy Ghost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holy Ghost
Last played on
Your Graduation
Modern Baseball
Your Graduation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Graduation
Last played on
Modern Baseball Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist