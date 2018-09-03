Manos HadjidakisBorn 23 October 1925. Died 15 June 1994
Manos Hatzidakis (also spelled Hadjidakis; Greek: Μάνος Χατζιδάκις; 23 October 1925 – 15 June 1994) was a Greek composer and theorist of Greek music. He was also one of the main proponents of the "Éntekhno" form of music (along with Mikis Theodorakis). In 1960 he received an Academy Award for Best Original Song for his song Never on Sunday from the film of the same name.
