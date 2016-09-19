Fetty WapAmerican rapper, singer, and songwriter. Born 7 June 1990
Fetty Wap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02pr752.jpg
1990-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3492ea0-5997-4241-a7bf-2fd7fb1bfad1
Fetty Wap Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Maxwell II (born June 7, 1991), known professionally as Fetty Wap, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He rose to prominence after his debut single "Trap Queen", reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015. This helped Fetty Wap secure a record deal with 300 Entertainment. He subsequently released two Top 10 singles in the U.S., "679" and "My Way". Fetty Wap's eponymously titled debut album was released in September 2015 and reached number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fetty Wap Performances & Interviews
- Fetty Wap On The Phone!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pgndq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pgndq.jpg2015-04-18T21:45:00.000ZThe man responsible for 'Trap Queen' is on the phone from the states!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02pgndv
Fetty Wap On The Phone!
Fetty Wap Tracks
Sort by
Rewind
Fetty Wap
Rewind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
Rewind
Last played on
Bang My Head (feat. Sia & Fetty Wap)
David Guetta
Bang My Head (feat. Sia & Fetty Wap)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03btwms.jpglink
Bang My Head (feat. Sia & Fetty Wap)
Last played on
Trap Queen
Fetty Wap
Trap Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m28d3.jpglink
Trap Queen
Last played on
My Way (Remix) (feat. Drake)
Fetty Wap
My Way (Remix) (feat. Drake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xb91n.jpglink
My Way (Remix) (feat. Drake)
Last played on
679
Fetty Wap
679
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
679
Last played on
679 (feat. Remy Boyz)
Fetty Wap
679 (feat. Remy Boyz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wrqsr.jpglink
679 (feat. Remy Boyz)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Again
Fetty Wap
Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fhq9y.jpglink
Again
Last played on
679
Fetty Wap
679
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
679
Last played on
Classic
The Knocks
Classic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br22v.jpglink
Classic
Last played on
Trap Queen (Chris Villa Hype Edit) (feat. Chris Villa)
Fetty Wap
Trap Queen (Chris Villa Hype Edit) (feat. Chris Villa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
Trap Queen (Chris Villa Hype Edit) (feat. Chris Villa)
Featured Artist
Last played on
The Mack (feat. Mark Morrison & Fetty Wap)
Nevada
The Mack (feat. Mark Morrison & Fetty Wap)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04crf49.jpglink
The Mack (feat. Mark Morrison & Fetty Wap)
Last played on
Text Ya Number (feat. Fetty Wap)
DJ Sliink
Text Ya Number (feat. Fetty Wap)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
Text Ya Number (feat. Fetty Wap)
No Days Off
Fetty Wap
No Days Off
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
No Days Off
Trap Luv
Fetty Wap
Trap Luv
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
Trap Luv
Trap Queen (Kuduro Bootleg)
Fetty Wap
Trap Queen (Kuduro Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
Trap Queen (Kuduro Bootleg)
Remix Artist
RGF Island (Mayhem Remix)
Fetty Wap
RGF Island (Mayhem Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
RGF Island (Mayhem Remix)
Remix Artist
My Way (Flosstradamus & 4B Remix) (feat. Drake)
Fetty Wap
My Way (Flosstradamus & 4B Remix) (feat. Drake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
My Way (Flosstradamus & 4B Remix) (feat. Drake)
Westside (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Fetty Wap
Westside (feat. Snoop Dogg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
Westside (feat. Snoop Dogg)
West Side
Fetty Wap
West Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
West Side
Last played on
Trap Queen vs. Show Me
Darque
Trap Queen vs. Show Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02pr752.jpglink
Trap Queen vs. Show Me
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2f9rz/acts/arbwxj
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T12:47:50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03wl9mm.jpg
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
Latest Fetty Wap News
Fetty Wap Links
Back to artist