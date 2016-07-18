Schoolboy CleveBorn 10 June 1925. Died 5 February 2008
1925-06-10
Schoolboy Cleve (June 10, 1925 – February 5, 2008), born Cleveland White, was an American blues harmonica player, who worked with Lightnin' Slim, Sonny Boy Williamson, Muddy Waters, and Buddy Guy.
Cleve was born in East Baton Rouge Parish in Louisiana, and died in Daly City, California, at the age of 82.
