Tedeschi Trucks BandFormed 2010
Tedeschi Trucks Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e33e1ccf-a3b9-4449-a66a-0091e8f55a60
Tedeschi Trucks Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tedeschi Trucks Band is an American blues rock group based in Jacksonville, Florida. Formed in 2010, the band is led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. Their debut album, Revelator (2011), won the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Blues Album. The band has released three studio and two live albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tedeschi Trucks Band Tracks
Sort by
Midnight In Harlem
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Midnight In Harlem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight In Harlem
Last played on
Don't Know What It Means
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Don't Know What It Means
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Know What It Means
Last played on
Just As Strange
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Just As Strange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just As Strange
Last played on
I Pity The Fool
Tedeschi Trucks Band
I Pity The Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Pity The Fool
Last played on
Part Of Me
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Part Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Part Of Me
Last played on
Ghost Light
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Ghost Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghost Light
Last played on
Shelter
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Shelter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shelter
Last played on
Leavin' Trunk
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Leavin' Trunk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leavin' Trunk
Last played on
Anyhow
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Anyhow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anyhow
Last played on
I Want More
Tedeschi Trucks Band
I Want More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want More
Last played on
Let Me Get By
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Let Me Get By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Get By
Last played on
Hear Me
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Hear Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hear Me
Last played on
Laugh About It
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Laugh About It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laugh About It
Last played on
Right On Time
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Right On Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right On Time
Last played on
Anyhow
Tedeschi Trucks
Anyhow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anyhow
Performer
Last played on
Made Up Mind
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Made Up Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Made Up Mind
Last played on
Whiskey Legs
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Whiskey Legs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey Legs
Last played on
Do I look Worried
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Do I look Worried
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do I look Worried
Last played on
The Storm
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Storm
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band
Tedeschi Trucks Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist