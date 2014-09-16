John Raymond HubbellComposer, co-founder of ASCAP. Born 1 June 1879. Died 13 December 1954
John Raymond Hubbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1879-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e33e165d-0e31-4210-80d8-da0f9d41c96c
John Raymond Hubbell Biography (Wikipedia)
John Raymond Hubbell (June 1, 1879 – December 13, 1954), also known as Raymond Hubbell, was an American writer, composer and lyricist. Today he is most remembered for the popular song, "Poor Butterfly".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Raymond Hubbell Tracks
Sort by
POOR BUTTERFLY
Valaida Snow
POOR BUTTERFLY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
POOR BUTTERFLY
Last played on
Poor Butterfly
The Nat King Cole Trio
Poor Butterfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wqf3h.jpglink
Poor Butterfly
Last played on
Back to artist