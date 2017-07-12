Richard Noel Marx (born September 16, 1963) is an American adult contemporary and pop/rock singer, songwriter, musician and record producer who has sold over 30 million records. He had a stream of hit singles in the late 1980s and 1990s, including "Endless Summer Nights", "Right Here Waiting", "Now and Forever", murder ballad "Hazard", and "At the Beginning" with Donna Lewis. Although some of his major hit songs were love songs, many of his songs have had a classic rock style, such as "Don't Mean Nothing", "Should've Known Better", "Satisfied", and "Too Late to Say Goodbye".

Marx placed himself in the record books by being the first solo artist to have his first seven singles hit the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart (3, 3, 2, 1, 1, 1, 4). His record sales worldwide exceed 30 million. He has also written or collaborated on songs with other artists such as "This I Promise You" by NSYNC and "Dance with My Father" by Luther Vandross. The latter song won several Grammy Awards. His 14th and latest chart-topper, "Long Hot Summer", performed by Keith Urban, gave Marx the distinction of having a song he wrote or co-wrote top the charts in four different decades.