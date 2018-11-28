SlanderLos Angeles DJ duo. Formed 2010
Slander
2010
Slander Biography (Wikipedia)
Slander (stylized as SLANDER) is an American DJ duo consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land based in Los Angeles. They are best known for their unique sound and subgenre "heaven trap".
Superhuman (SPAG HEDDY Remix)
Last played on
You Don't Even Know Me
Last played on
First Time (feat. Dylan Matthew)
Last played on
Gud Vibrations
After All (Tucker Kreway Remix)
Power
After All (feat. Jinzo)
Love Again (feat. Wavz)
Featured Artist
SuperHuman
Without You
Happy Now
One Life (feat. Zach Zorgen)
Featured Artist
Holy
I Fall Apart (Slander remix)
Drop It
Bring It (Slander Remix)
And We Out (phaseone remix)
And We Out
Welcome to the Fire
After All (Habstrakt Remix)
Last played on
After All (Popsikl Remix)
Last played on
We Out
Performer
Last played on
ID
Last played on
Dead (NGHTMRE Remix)
Last played on
After All (Kompany & Wooli Remix) (feat. Jinzo)
Performer
Last played on
After All (Habstrakt Remix) (feat. Jinzo)
Last played on
You
Kill It 4 The Kids (Slander Remix)
Warning
U Don't Know (Slander Remix)
ID
Performer
ID
After All (Jayceeoh Edit)
After All (PhaseOne Remix)
Last played on
