Oscar McLollieBorn 22 September 1924. Died 4 July 2008
Oscar McLollie
1924-09-22
Oscar McLollie Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar McLollie (born Oscar Mack Lollie, September 22, 1924 – July 4, 2008) was an American jump blues singer.
Oscar McLollie Tracks
Falling In Love With You
Love Me Tonight
Roll hot rod roll
Dig That Crazy Santa Claus
TAKE YOUR SHOES OFF POP
