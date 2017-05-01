Katherine FugeBorn 1968
Katherine Fuge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e338bc84-bd52-422e-8421-c805a3bf0bc5
Katherine Fuge Tracks
Sort by
Fürchte dich nicht, BWV 228
Johann Christoph Bach
Fürchte dich nicht, BWV 228
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vj7fy.jpglink
Fürchte dich nicht, BWV 228
Last played on
Lutheran Mass in A major, BWV 234 (Cum sancto Spiritu)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Lutheran Mass in A major, BWV 234 (Cum sancto Spiritu)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Lutheran Mass in A major, BWV 234 (Cum sancto Spiritu)
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Wie lieblich klingt es in den Ohren - wer Jesu namen (Aria) from Cantata no. 133
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wie lieblich klingt es in den Ohren - wer Jesu namen (Aria) from Cantata no. 133
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Wie lieblich klingt es in den Ohren - wer Jesu namen (Aria) from Cantata no. 133
Last played on
Wie zittern und wanken der Sünder Gedanken (Cantata No 105)
Katherine Fuge
Wie zittern und wanken der Sünder Gedanken (Cantata No 105)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Wie zittern und wanken der Sünder Gedanken (Cantata No 105)
Last played on
Gott soll allein mein Herze haben, BWV 169.
Johann Sebastian Bach
Gott soll allein mein Herze haben, BWV 169.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Gott soll allein mein Herze haben, BWV 169.
Last played on
Cantata No 8, 'Liebster Gott, wenn werd ich sterben?'
Katherine Fuge
Cantata No 8, 'Liebster Gott, wenn werd ich sterben?'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 8, 'Liebster Gott, wenn werd ich sterben?'
Last played on
Lutheran Mass in A major, BWV 234 (Gloria, Et in terra pax)
Philippe Pierlot, Johann Sebastian Bach, Katherine Fuge, Carlos Mena, Jan Kobow, Stephan MacLeod, Francis Jacob & Ricercar Consort
Lutheran Mass in A major, BWV 234 (Gloria, Et in terra pax)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lutheran Mass in A major, BWV 234 (Gloria, Et in terra pax)
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 51 - Bach Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epm8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-24T12:46:05
24
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 51 - Bach Day
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Prom 03 - In memoriam Margaret Fairbairn (d.20/5/07 aged 99), supporter of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9p9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2007-07-15T12:46:05
15
Jul
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 03 - In memoriam Margaret Fairbairn (d.20/5/07 aged 99), supporter of the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejbv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-15T12:46:05
15
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej5fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2002-07-23T12:46:05
23
Jul
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist