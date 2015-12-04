Sofia TalvikBorn 24 November 1978
Sofia Talvik
1978-11-24
Sofia Talvik Biography (Wikipedia)
Sofia Talvik (born 24 November 1978 in Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County) is a Swedish musician and singer/songwriter. Her music often blends elements of folk and pop; she also uses a lot of acoustic instruments in her songs, including violins, cellos, trombones, and acoustic guitar.
Sofia Talvik Tracks
Give Me a Home
Sofia Talvik
Give Me a Home
Give Me a Home
Last played on
Dusty Heart Empty Hand
Sofia Talvik
Dusty Heart Empty Hand
Bonfire
Sofia Talvik
Bonfire
Bonfire
Last played on
Sofia Talvik Links
