Марія ЯремчукBorn 2 March 1993
Марія Яремчук
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wms8c.jpg
1993-03-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e33741f1-e957-43a7-b37f-2105931d2784
Biography (Wikipedia)
Mariya Nazarivna Yaremchuk (Ukrainian: Марія Назарівна Яремчук; born 2 March 1993), also transliterated as Maria Yaremchuk, is a Ukrainian singer. Yaremchuk represented Ukraine in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 held in Copenhagen, Denmark. She finished the 6th in the grand final out of 26 countries.
