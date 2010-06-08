Consumed is an English punk rock band formed in 1994 in the outskirts of Nottingham. They were signed to Fat Wreck Chords, then moved to BYO Records and Golf Records shortly before the release of the album Pistols at Dawn. The band toured the UK, Europe, Scandinavia, the U.S. and Canada and were also regulars at surf and skate festivals in the mid- to late-1990s.[1]

The track "Heavy Metal Winner" was used in the 2000 video game Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 and in the HD rendition Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD in 2012.

The band broke up in 2003 but reformed in 2015 and are currently active. Consumed released a video for the track "What Would Cliff Burton Do?" in May 2018. Their EP "A Decade of No" is due for release in July 2018 through SBAM records (Europe) and Umlaut Records (UK).