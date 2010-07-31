WisemenUS rap group, Wu-Tang Clan associates. Formed 2007
Wisemen
2007
Wisemen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wisemen is a hip hop group formed by Wu-Tang Clan affiliate Bronze Nazareth and his brother, the lyricist and producer Kevlaar 7, who 7 died on December 23, 2014 from a blood disorder.
Wisemen Tracks
Iconoclasts Feat. Killah Priest
