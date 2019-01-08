Sugar90s alternative rock band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 1995
Sugar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01qqc8g.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3347fbd-2595-480e-926d-278566debf9d
Sugar Biography (Wikipedia)
Sugar was an American alternative rock band of the early 1990s. Formed in 1992, they were led by the singer and guitarist Bob Mould (ex-Hüsker Dü), alongside bassist David Barbe (ex-Mercyland) and drummer Malcolm Travis (ex-Human Sexual Response).
Sugar Tracks
If I Can't Change Your Mind
Sugar
If I Can't Change Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01pwd8n.jpglink
If I Can't Change Your Mind
Last played on
A Good Idea
Sugar
A Good Idea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqc8g.jpglink
A Good Idea
Last played on
Hoover Dam
Sugar
Hoover Dam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqc8g.jpglink
Hoover Dam
Last played on
If I Can't Change Your Mind (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1992)
Sugar
If I Can't Change Your Mind (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Can't Change Your Mind (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1992)
Performer
Last played on
Hoover Dam (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1992)
Sugar
Hoover Dam (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoover Dam (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1992)
Performer
Last played on
Your Favourite Thing
Sugar
Your Favourite Thing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqc8g.jpglink
Your Favourite Thing
Last played on
Believe What You're Saying
Sugar
Believe What You're Saying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqc8g.jpglink
Believe What You're Saying
Last played on
The Slim (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1992)
Sugar
The Slim (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1992)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqc8g.jpglink
The Slim (Radio 1 Session, 1 Aug 1992)
Last played on
Changes
Sugar
Changes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqc8g.jpglink
Changes
Last played on
The Act We Act
Sugar
The Act We Act
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qqc8g.jpglink
The Act We Act
Last played on
