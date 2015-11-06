PlugDrum n bass DJ/producer Luke Vibert. Born 26 January 1973
Plug
1973-01-26
Plug Biography
Luke Vibert (born 26 January 1973) is a British electronic musician and producer, best known for his work under several aliases such as Plug and Wagon Christ. Raised in Cornwall, Vibert began releasing projects in the 1990s across varied genres, including techno, drum 'n' bass, and trip hop. He has recorded on labels such as Rephlex, Ninja Tune, Planet Mu, and Warp.
Plug Tracks
Me and Mr. Jones
Feelings
7.10
Delicious
A Quick Plug For A New Shot
Scar City
Feel So Special
Fresh Pleasures
B-Boy
You Keep The Beats
