The Guns are a Welsh four-piece rock and powerpop band from Abertillery, Wales. The current line-up consists of Alex Wiltshire (vocals and guitar), Adam Turner (lead guitar), Tom Coburn (bass guitar) and Chris 'Stix' Davies (drums). The band have stated that they would like to remain independent and have turned down numerous record deals as a result of that. As of 2012, The Guns have released two EPs, and two albums.