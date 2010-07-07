The GunsFormed 2005
The Guns
2005
The Guns Biography (Wikipedia)
The Guns are a Welsh four-piece rock and powerpop band from Abertillery, Wales. The current line-up consists of Alex Wiltshire (vocals and guitar), Adam Turner (lead guitar), Tom Coburn (bass guitar) and Chris 'Stix' Davies (drums). The band have stated that they would like to remain independent and have turned down numerous record deals as a result of that. As of 2012, The Guns have released two EPs, and two albums.
The Guns Tracks
Treacle And Pie
It's On Like Donkey Kong
Rolls
Colder
The Guns Links
