SouthUK indie rock/breakbeat/downtempo band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2009
South
1998
South Biography (Wikipedia)
South were an English rock band. The band consisted of lead singer Joel Cadbury, Brett Shaw, and Jamie McDonald. Each member was a multi-instrumentalist and they shared duties on guitars, bass, percussion, keyboards.
South Tracks
George Webb's Dixielanders
Up Close and Personal
Up Close and Personal
Paint The Silence
Paint The Silence
Colours In Waves
Colours In Waves
Loosen Your Hold
Loosen Your Hold
