Adele Givens
Adele Givens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e331547f-144d-4246-bf73-6b5151f470b4
Adele Givens Biography (Wikipedia)
Willadele "Adele" Givens (born July 1, 1960) is an American actress and comedian. Her television appearances include The Hughleys, Moesha, The Parkers, Comedy Central Presents, Def Comedy Jam, Russell Simmons Presents Def Poetry, Martin, Tracey Takes On... and The Steve Harvey Show. She currently lives in Lexington, Kentucky.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adele Givens Tracks
Sort by
I Love It
Kanye West
I Love It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06nqpz3.jpglink
I Love It
Last played on
I Love It (Xtra Clean)
Kanye West And Lil Pump & Adele Givens
I Love It (Xtra Clean)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love It (Xtra Clean)
Performer
Last played on
I Love It (Catfish Remix) (feat. Adele Givens)
Kanye West
I Love It (Catfish Remix) (feat. Adele Givens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
I Love It (Catfish Remix) (feat. Adele Givens)
Last played on
I Love It (Acapella) (feat. Adele Givens)
Kanye West
I Love It (Acapella) (feat. Adele Givens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdy1.jpglink
I Love It (Acapella) (feat. Adele Givens)
Last played on
Adele Givens Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist