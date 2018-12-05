Shlomo MintzBorn 30 October 1957
Shlomo Mintz (Hebrew: שלמה מינץ) (born 30 October 1957) is an Israeli violin virtuoso, violist and conductor. He regularly appears with orchestras and conductors on the international scene and is heard in recitals and chamber music concerts around the world.
Violin Concerto No.1 (Op.Post) (Sz.36)
Béla Bartók
Violin Concerto No.1 (Op.Post) (Sz.36)
Violin Concerto No.1 (Op.Post) (Sz.36)
Violin Sonata in G minor
Claude Debussy
Violin Sonata in G minor
Violin Sonata in G minor
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Concerto in D minor for two violins, BWV 1043 (2nd mvt)
Serenade espagnole
Alexander Glazunov
Serenade espagnole
Serenade espagnole
Cappricio #24 in A minor
Nicolò Paganini
Cappricio #24 in A minor
Cappricio #24 in A minor
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5hj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-30T13:23:51
30
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
