Do or Die is an American rap trio originally from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago, consisting of group members Belo Zero, N.A.R.D. and AK. The group experienced mainstream success with the platinum single "Po Pimp", which peaked at #22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

