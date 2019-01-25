Dennis Bryon is a Welsh rock drummer from Cardiff, best known for his work with the Bee Gees from 1974 to 1979. He also worked with Amen Corner and co-produced Robin Gibb's 1983 album, How Old Are You?. Bryon released an autobiography about his years with the Bee Gees on August 11, 2015, called, You Should Be Dancing: My Life with the Bee Gees. Dennis now tours with 'the Italian Bee Gees' along with Vince Melouney and Blue Weaver.