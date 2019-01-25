John Parr (born 18 November 1952) is a Grammy-nominated English musician, best known for his 1985 US #1 single "St. Elmo's Fire (Man in Motion)" and for his 1984 US #1 Rock single "Naughty Naughty" . Parr has sold over 10 million albums and was nominated for a Grammy award for "St Elmo's Fire" in 1985.