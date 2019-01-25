John ParrBorn 18 November 1954
John Parr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv65.jpg
1954-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e31ff965-ddda-43d9-b24f-267a1924ff4a
John Parr Biography (Wikipedia)
John Parr (born 18 November 1952) is a Grammy-nominated English musician, best known for his 1985 US #1 single "St. Elmo's Fire (Man in Motion)" and for his 1984 US #1 Rock single "Naughty Naughty" . Parr has sold over 10 million albums and was nominated for a Grammy award for "St Elmo's Fire" in 1985.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Parr Performances & Interviews
John Parr Tracks
Sort by
St Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)
John Parr
St Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv65.jpglink
St Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)
Last played on
Playlists featuring John Parr
John Parr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist