1996
Disco Ensemble Biography (Wikipedia)
Disco Ensemble is a Finnish post-hardcore/alternative rock band, originating from the small town of Ulvila. They've been noted for their energetic sound and rhythm, original guitar riffs and electronic synthesizer sounds.
