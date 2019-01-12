The Cascades60's rock n roll. Formed 1960
The Cascades
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e3198608-1b21-49c6-9886-7f883cc7b57f
The Cascades Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cascades was an American vocal group best known for the single "Rhythm of the Rain", recorded in 1962, an international hit the following year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Cascades Tracks
Sort by
Rhythm Of The Rain
The Cascades
Rhythm Of The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rhythm of The Rain
The Cascades
The Rhythm of The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Rhythm of The Rain
Last played on
The Cascades Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist