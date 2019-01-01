Mickey Finn’s T-RexT. Rex tribute band formed by Mickey Finn in 1997
Mickey Finn’s T-Rex
Mickey Finn’s T-Rex Biography (Wikipedia)
Mickey Finn's T-Rex are a band formed in 1998 by former T. Rex member Mickey Finn. They have been regularly touring worldwide since their formation, despite Finn's death in 2003.
