Michelle Phillips (born Holly Michelle Gilliam; June 4, 1944) is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame as a vocalist in the musical quartet The Mamas & the Papas in the mid-1960s. She later established a successful career as an actress in film and television in the 1970s.

A native of Long Beach, California, she spent her early life in Los Angeles and Mexico City, raised by her widowed father. While working as a model in San Francisco, she met and married John Phillips in 1962, and went on to co-found the vocal group the Mamas & the Papas in 1965. The band rose to fame with their popular singles "California Dreamin'" and "Creeque Alley", both of which Phillips co-wrote. They released five studio albums before their dissolution in 1970. Michelle Phillips is the last surviving member of the group. With John Phillips, she gave birth to a daughter, singer Chynna Phillips.

After the breakup of the Mamas & the Papas and her divorce from John Phillips, she transitioned into acting, appearing in a supporting part in The Last Movie (1971) before being cast as Billie Frechette in the critically acclaimed crime biopic Dillinger (1973), for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. She went on to appear in numerous films throughout the 1970s including Ken Russell's Valentino (1977), playing Natacha Rambova, and the thriller Bloodline (1979). She released her first and only solo album, Victim of Romance, in 1977.