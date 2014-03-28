Terence William Harvey 'Terry' Cox (born 13 March 1937, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire) played drums in the British folk-jazz band Pentangle, and folk-rock bands Duffy's Nucleus and Humblebums.

Before co-founding Pentangle, Cox drummed with the Fairweather-Brown All Stars (1962-1964) and then Alexis Korner. Terry Cox also drummed with several other artists, most notably the Bee Gees, David Bowie and Elton John. He was drummer for Charles Aznavour from 1974 till 1982.

John Renbourn said of Cox, "When we [in Pentangle] worked on those [old folk songs], Terry Cox worked out his percussion patterns to match the patterns in the songs exactly. In that respect he was the opposite of a folk-rock drummer."

In 1970, Terry Cox moved from the United Kingdom to the island of Minorca, Spain. For a time, he operated a restaurant there. Circa 2009-2011, he was performing there with local jazz musicians.