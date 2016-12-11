Soulja SlimBorn 9 September 1977. Died 26 November 2003
Soulja Slim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e31052ad-277f-4a67-bc8c-239579592e13
Soulja Slim Biography (Wikipedia)
James Adarryl Tapp Jr. (September 9, 1977 – November 26, 2003), better known by his stage name Soulja Slim, was an American rapper and songwriter. He was known for writing the U.S. number one hit "Slow Motion".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Soulja Slim Tracks
Sort by
Slow Motion (feat. Soulja Slim)
Juvenile
Slow Motion (feat. Soulja Slim)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slow Motion (feat. Soulja Slim)
Last played on
I'll Pay For It
Soulja Slim
I'll Pay For It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Pay For It
Last played on
Soulja Slim Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist