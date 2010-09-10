Gerling were an Australian electronica, alternative rock trio formed in 1993. From early 1997 the members were Darren Cross on guitar and lead vocals, Presser (real name Paul Towner) on drums and Burke Reid on guitar and vocals. Their second album, When Young Terrorists Chase the Sun (September 2001), reached the ARIA Albums Chart top 50. It provided a top 50 single, "Dust Me Selecta" (August 2001). The group disbanded in 2007.