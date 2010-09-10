GerlingFormed 1993. Disbanded 2007
Gerling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e30e8520-72a0-4a60-bee3-515b2a0cfa30
Gerling Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerling were an Australian electronica, alternative rock trio formed in 1993. From early 1997 the members were Darren Cross on guitar and lead vocals, Presser (real name Paul Towner) on drums and Burke Reid on guitar and vocals. Their second album, When Young Terrorists Chase the Sun (September 2001), reached the ARIA Albums Chart top 50. It provided a top 50 single, "Dust Me Selecta" (August 2001). The group disbanded in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gerling Tracks
Sort by
Enter Space Capsule
Gerling
Enter Space Capsule
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Enter Space Capsule
Last played on
Gerling Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist