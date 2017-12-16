Michael MoserCello player. Born 1959
Michael Moser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e30cb8cd-6724-4b55-85d6-a11103110afa
Michael Moser Tracks
Sort by
Tehran Dust
Klaus Lang
Tehran Dust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tehran Dust
Last played on
Random Acts Of Senseless Violence
David Sylvian
Random Acts Of Senseless Violence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh63.jpglink
Random Acts Of Senseless Violence
Last played on
Back to artist