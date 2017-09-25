RyanDan (born December 5, 1979) is a Canadian musical, songwriting and producing duo, consisting of identical twins Ryan and Dan Kowarsky, whose music is a mix of pop, opera, and classical.

They were originally part of the boy band b4-4 that also included Ohad Einbinder. B4-4 was renamed Before Four for later European releases. The Kowarsky brothers worked later on as a vocal duo known as RyanDan. They have also produced for a number of mainly Canadian artists including Blake McGrath, Shawn Desman, Danny Fernandes, Tyler Medeiros, Mia Martina, Massari and others. They have also appeared as background vocals for Shania Twain in concert.