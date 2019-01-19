JellyfishEarly 90s Power Pop. Formed 1989. Disbanded 1994
Jellyfish was an American rock band formed in San Francisco in 1989. Their original line-up consisted of songwriters Andy Sturmer (drums, vocals) and Roger Joseph Manning, Jr. (keyboards, vocals), guitarist Jason Falkner, and bassist Chris Manning. Sturmer and Manning Jr. led the group and were its only consistent members.
The band's music is characterized by its blending of 1970s classic rock and XTC-style power pop. They released only two LPs, Bellybutton (1990) and Spilt Milk (1993), before breaking up in 1994. They have since been recognized for their influence on artists of a similar mindset or approach.
Jellyfish Tracks
Babys Coming Back
The King Is Half-Undressed
Now She Knows She's Wrong
The Ghost At Number One (Edit)
New Mistake
Russian Hill
Scars To Your Beautiful (JELLYFISH Remix)
Bedspring Kiss
I Wanna Stay Home
Bye Bye Bye
Serena, Paste And Plato
She Still Loves Him - Wembley Arena 1991
Now She Knows She's Wrong - Wembley Arena 1991
Baby's Coming Back - Wembley Arena 1991
The King Is Half Undressed - Wembley Arena 1991
