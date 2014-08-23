Arturo Tappin is a smooth jazz and jazz/reggae saxophonist from Barbados. He has performed with Roberta Flack, Monty Alexander, and on an album by Luther Vandross.

He is based in New York City, but is strongly linked to his homeland. In the late 1980s he made his debut as a leader of his own quintet including pianist Jacky Terrasson at International Barbados/Caribbean Jazz Festival.