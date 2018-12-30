Ian PartridgeBorn 12 June 1938
Ian Partridge
1938-06-12
Ian Partridge Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Partridge CBE (born 12 June 1938) is a retired English lyric tenor, whose repertoire ranged from Monteverdi, Bach and Handel, the Elizabethan lute songs, German, French and English songs, through to Schoenberg, Weill and Britten, and on to contemporary works. He formed a renowned vocal-piano duo with his sister Jennifer Partridge, with whom he worked for over 50 years. While concentrating mainly on songs, oratorio and lieder, he also recorded opera, and has an extensive discography. He is now a teacher and adjudicator, and conducts master classes in many countries.
Ian Partridge Tracks
Beatus vir, RV597 (Gloria Patri)
Antonio Vivaldi
Beatus vir, RV597 (Gloria Patri)
Beatus vir, RV597 (Gloria Patri)
Choir
Last played on
It fell on a summer's day
Thomas Campion
It fell on a summer's day
It fell on a summer's day
Last played on
La Dafne - Act 1 scene 5 & scene 6
Marco da Gagliano
La Dafne - Act 1 scene 5 & scene 6
La Dafne - Act 1 scene 5 & scene 6
Choir
Last played on
Zefiro torna (Scherzi musicali)
Claudio Monteverdi
Zefiro torna (Scherzi musicali)
Zefiro torna (Scherzi musicali)
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Last played on
The Curlew (I wander by the age)
Peter Warlock
The Curlew (I wander by the age)
The Curlew (I wander by the age)
Last played on
Liederkreis, Op.39: Mondnacht
Robert Schumann
Liederkreis, Op.39: Mondnacht
Liederkreis, Op.39: Mondnacht
Last played on
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Ensemble
Last played on
La Dafne
Marco da Gagliano
La Dafne
La Dafne
Ensemble
Last played on
Claudio Monteverdi
Last played on
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Henry Purcell
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Music for a while (Oedipus)
Last played on
Farewell to Arms
Gerald Finzi
Farewell to Arms
Farewell to Arms
Last played on
The Curlew
Peter Warlock
The Curlew
The Curlew
Ensemble
Last played on
In fields abroad
William Byrd
In fields abroad
In fields abroad
Ensemble
Last played on
Dixit Dominus (1707)
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus (1707)
Dixit Dominus (1707)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Last played on
Behold, I bring you glad tidings
Henry Purcell
Behold, I bring you glad tidings
Behold, I bring you glad tidings
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Abendruhe
Prince Albert
Abendruhe
Abendruhe
Last played on
Ninfa che scalza il piede
Ensemble directed by Jurgen Jurgens, Ian Partridge, Claudio Monteverdi & Nigel Rogers
Ninfa che scalza il piede
Ninfa che scalza il piede
Last played on
I was glad
John Scott, Henry Purcell, The Choir of Saint John's Cambridge, English Chamber Orchestra, Ian Partridge, Stafford Dean, Paul Esswood & George Guest
I was glad
I was glad
Performer
Choir
Last played on
The Little Milkmaid
Jennifer Partridge
The Little Milkmaid
The Little Milkmaid
Composer
Last played on
I wander by the edge... (The Curlew)
Peter Warlock
I wander by the edge... (The Curlew)
I wander by the edge... (The Curlew)
Ensemble
Last played on
10 Blake songs for voice and oboe: No.1: Infant Joy
Janet Craxton
10 Blake songs for voice and oboe: No.1: Infant Joy
10 Blake songs for voice and oboe: No.1: Infant Joy
Last played on
The Folly of being comforted
Ian Partridge
The Folly of being comforted
The Folly of being comforted
Last played on
The Curlew for tenor, flute, cor anglais & string 4tet
Peter Warlock
The Curlew for tenor, flute, cor anglais & string 4tet
The Curlew for tenor, flute, cor anglais & string 4tet
Last played on
The Shrouding of the Duchess of Malfi
Peter Warlock
The Shrouding of the Duchess of Malfi
The Shrouding of the Duchess of Malfi
Last played on
Two Sonnets by John Milton
New Philharmonia, Gerald Finzi, Ian Partridge & Vernon Handley
Two Sonnets by John Milton
Two Sonnets by John Milton
Performer
The Curlew
David Butt, Ian Partridge, Peter Warlock, Janet Craxton, Christopher Wellington, Frances Mason, Hugh Bean & Eileen Croxford
The Curlew
The Curlew
Performer
Wonne de Wehmut, Op 83 Nos 1-3
Richard Burnett, Ludwig van Beethoven & Ian Partridge
Wonne de Wehmut, Op 83 Nos 1-3
Wonne de Wehmut, Op 83 Nos 1-3
Performer
On Wenlock Edge
Music Group of London, Ralph Vaughan Williams & Ian Partridge
On Wenlock Edge
On Wenlock Edge
Performer
Litle Trotty Wagtail For Voice And Piano
John Jeffreys, Jennifer Partridge & Ian Partridge
Litle Trotty Wagtail For Voice And Piano
Litle Trotty Wagtail For Voice And Piano
Composer
Last played on
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Last played on
10 Blake songs for tenor and oboe
François Leleux
10 Blake songs for tenor and oboe
10 Blake songs for tenor and oboe
Singer
Last played on
Ca' the yowes
Traditional Scottish, London Madrigal Singers, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Ian Partridge & Christopher Bishop
Ca' the yowes
Ca' the yowes
Performer
Last played on
Cricketer's Carol
Ian Partridge
Cricketer's Carol
Cricketer's Carol
Last played on
Artaxerxes - opera Act 3;
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Catherine Bott, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, The Parley of Instruments & Roy Goodman
Artaxerxes - opera Act 3;
Artaxerxes - opera Act 3;
Performer
Last played on
Proms 1992: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-21T13:29:18
21
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-17T13:29:18
17
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-19T13:29:18
19
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 41
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
1979-09-03T13:29:18
3
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 41
St Augustine's Church, Kilburn
Proms 1977: Prom 27
Westminster Cathedral
1977-08-18T13:29:18
18
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 27
Westminster Cathedral
