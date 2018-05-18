Nino MachaidzeBorn 1983
Nino Machaidze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e305f49f-8ee2-4ec0-a1fd-5fa534d6d66e
Nino Machaidze Biography (Wikipedia)
Nino Machaidze (Georgian: ნინო მაჩაიძე; born 8 March 1983 in Tbilisi) is a Georgian operatic soprano. She gained international attention after being cast as Juliette in Roméo et Juliette at Salzburg Festival in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nino Machaidze Tracks
Sort by
Romeo et Juliette - Je veux vivre
Charles‐François Gounod
Romeo et Juliette - Je veux vivre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgl.jpglink
Romeo et Juliette - Je veux vivre
Orchestra
Last played on
Thais Act 3
Jules Massenet
Thais Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5f5.jpglink
Thais Act 3
Last played on
La gazza ladra (The thieving magpie) - Act 1 from the Rossini Opera Festival 2015 in Pesaro
Gioachino Rossini
La gazza ladra (The thieving magpie) - Act 1 from the Rossini Opera Festival 2015 in Pesaro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
La gazza ladra (The thieving magpie) - Act 1 from the Rossini Opera Festival 2015 in Pesaro
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist