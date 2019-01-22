The TelescopesUK shoegaze / dream pop band. Formed 1987
The Telescopes
1987
The Telescopes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Telescopes are an English noise, space rock, dream pop and psychedelic band, formed in 1987 by Stephen Lawrie, and drawing influence from artists such as Suicide, The Velvet Underground and The 13th Floor Elevators. They have a total of six released albums since their debut, Taste, released in 1989.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Telescopes Tracks
All The Way Around (Tout Est Dans Le Moment)
Don't Place Your Happiness In The Hands Of Another
The Desert In Your Heart
Ocean Drive
Suffocation (Radio 1 Session, 16 May 1989)
There Is No Floor (Radio 1 Session, 16 May 1989)
You Can't Reach What You Hunger
As Light Return
The Perfect Needle
Silent Water (Radio 1 Session, 16 May 1989)
dsm-IV axis 1:307 46
You Know the Way
In Every Sense
Absence
Sadness Pale (Radio 1 Session, 16 May 1989)
Their Lying Back
High On Fire
Splashdown
Presence Of Your Grace
To The Shore
