Mary OsborneJazz guitarist. Born 17 July 1921. Died 4 March 1992
Mary Osborne
1921-07-17
Mary Osborne Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Osborne (July 17, 1921 – March 4, 1992) was an American jazz guitarist.
Mary Osborne Tracks
Mary's Goodbye Blues
When Your Lover Has Gone
Oops, My Lady!
Rose Room
You're Gonna Get My Letter In The Morning
