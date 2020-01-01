Therese Birkelund Ulvo (born 24 November 1982) is a Norwegian composer and producer.

Birkelund Ulvo studied at the Norwegian Academy of Music from 2002 to 2008 and at the Guildhall School of Music in 2005 under the tutorship of Lasse Thoresen, Peter Tornquist and Diana Burrell.

From 2010 to 2012, Ulvo was part of MIC Music Information Centre Norway's international launch programme INTRO-composer. Ulvo was bestowed with the award De unges Lindemanpris in 2015. In 2013, Ulvo composed the score for the play Heilage Sunniva, staged at the Bergen International Festival and the next year she was appointed artistic leadership of the festival Hardanger Musikkfest with singer and actor Tora Augestad. At the 63rd International Rostrum for composers in Wroclaw, Poland, held in May 2016, Ulvo's work Shadow and Shields was included in the Recommended Works general category, a selection of eleven works recommended for airplay in 30 participating European countries.

As the first of a total of six Norwegian composers, Ulvo was in October 2017 presented as a participant of the new KUPP-programme, an international developmental- and network-programme for young aspiring Norwegian composers initiated by the Norwegian Society of Composers, Talent Norge and Music Norway. The programme involves all of Norway's major symphony orchestras, all of which are required to commission new works from the programme's composers.