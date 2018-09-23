Ruthie FosterBorn 1964
Ruthie Foster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2fe01d9-5295-4701-9987-f2c303908e25
Ruthie Foster Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruthie Cecelia Foster (born February 10, 1964) is an American singer-songwriter of blues and folk music. She mixes a wide palette of American song forms, from gospel and blues to jazz, folk and soul. She has often been compared to Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ruthie Foster Tracks
Sort by
If I had A Hammer
Ruthie Foster
If I had A Hammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I had A Hammer
Last played on
Joy Comes Back
Ruthie Foster
Joy Comes Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joy Comes Back
Last played on
Brand New Day
Ruthie Foster
Brand New Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brand New Day
Last played on
Keep This Good Thing Going (feat. Ruthie Foster)
Scottie Miller Band
Keep This Good Thing Going (feat. Ruthie Foster)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep This Good Thing Going (feat. Ruthie Foster)
Performer
Last played on
Wrapped Around My Heart (feat. Ruthie Foster)
James Cotton
Wrapped Around My Heart (feat. Ruthie Foster)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrapped Around My Heart (feat. Ruthie Foster)
Last played on
Singing the Blues
Ruthie Foster
Singing the Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singing the Blues
Last played on
Second Coming
Ruthie Foster
Second Coming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Coming
Last played on
Singing the Blues (Live In Session)
Ruthie Foster
Singing the Blues (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Singing the Blues (Live In Session)
Last played on
Promise Of A Brand New Day
Ruthie Foster
Promise Of A Brand New Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Know
Ruthie Foster
Let Me Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Know
Last played on
Truth
Ruthie Foster
Truth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Truth
Last played on
Aim For The Heart
Ruthie Foster
Aim For The Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Aim For The Heart
Last played on
Everlasting Light Song
Ruthie Foster
Everlasting Light Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everlasting Light Song
Last played on
Up Above My Head
Ruthie Foster
Up Above My Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Up Above My Head
Last played on
Stone Love
Ruthie Foster
Stone Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stone Love
Last played on
Cuz I'm Here
Ruthie Foster
Cuz I'm Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuz I'm Here
Last played on
Phenomenal Woman
Ruthie Foster
Phenomenal Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
heal yourself
Ruthie Foster
heal yourself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
heal yourself
Last played on
people grinning in your face
Ruthie Foster
people grinning in your face
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
people grinning in your face
Last played on
Nickel and Nail
Ruthie Foster
Nickel and Nail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nickel and Nail
Last played on
Up Above My Head (I Hear Music In The Air)
Ruthie Foster
Up Above My Head (I Hear Music In The Air)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway Soul
Ruthie Foster
Runaway Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway Soul
Last played on
Playlists featuring Ruthie Foster
Ruthie Foster Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist