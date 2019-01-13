Arthur AskeyBorn 6 June 1900. Died 16 November 1982
Arthur Askey Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Bowden Askey, CBE (6 June 1900 – 16 November 1982) was an English comedian and actor. Askey's humour owed much to the playfulness of the characters he portrayed, his improvisation, and his use of catchphrases, which included "Hello playmates!", "I thank you" (pronounced "Ay-Thang-Yaw"), and "Before your very eyes".
Arthur Askey Tracks
The Bee Song
The Bee Song
Kiss Me Goodnight, Sergeant Major
Kiss Me Goodnight, Sergeant Major
The Death Watch Beetle
The Death Watch Beetle
Baa Lamb
Baa Lamb
Playing The Organ
Playing The Organ
They've Blown All The Feathers Off The Nightingale In Berkeley Square
All to Specification
Busy Bee
Busy Bee
Turn On The Old Music Box
Turn On The Old Music Box
Blacking Out the Flat
Blacking Out the Flat
The Pixie
The Pixie
Bee Song
Bee Song
It's a Hap, Hap, Happy Day (feat. Orchestra)
It's a Hap, Hap, Happy Day (feat. Orchestra)
THING-UMMY-BOB
The Washing On The Siegfried Line
The Washing On The Siegfried Line
Give a Little Whistle
Give a Little Whistle
The Christening
The Christening
We're Gonna Hang Out The Washing On The Ziegried Line
I Wanna Banana
Band Waggon
Band Waggon
Good Morning
Good Morning
Seaside Band
Seaside Band
Any Rags Bottles Or Bones
I'm Sending A Letter To Santa Claus
Adolf
Adolf
