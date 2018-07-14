Oliver PostgateBorn 12 April 1925. Died 8 December 2008
Oliver Postgate
1925-04-12
Oliver Postgate Biography
Richard Oliver Postgate (12 April 1925 – 8 December 2008), generally known as Oliver Postgate, was an English animator, puppeteer and writer. He was the creator and writer of some of Britain's most popular children's television programmes. Pingwings, Pogles' Wood, Noggin the Nog, Ivor the Engine, Clangers and Bagpuss, were all made by Smallfilms, the company he set up with Peter Firmin, and were shown on the BBC between the 1950s and the 1980s, and on ITV from 1959 to the present day. In a 1999 BBC poll Bagpuss was voted the most popular children's television programme of all time.
Oliver Postgate Tracks
Ivor the Engine (1959): Theme
Vernon Eliott, Vernon Eliott & Oliver Postgate
Ivor the Engine (1959): Theme
Ivor the Engine (1959): Theme
Bagpuss (1974): The Bony King Of Nowhere, The Prima Ballerina, Mouse Round
John Faulkner
Bagpuss (1974): The Bony King Of Nowhere, The Prima Ballerina, Mouse Round
Bagpuss (1974): The Bony King Of Nowhere, The Prima Ballerina, Mouse Round
Intro & Main Ivor Theme
Oliver Postgate
Intro & Main Ivor Theme
Intro & Main Ivor Theme
