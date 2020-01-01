Thomas Harold Hunt Craxton, OBE (30 April 1885 – 30 March 1971) was an English pianist and composer.

Craxton studied piano at the Tobias Matthay Pianoforte School and made a name for himself early in his career as an accompanist with performers such as Dame Nellie Melba, Dame Clara Butt, Lionel Tertis and John McCormack.

In 1919 he became a professor at the Royal Academy of Music. He remained there until 1961, although he continued teaching from his studio long into his later years. Some notable students included Winifred Atwell, Joyce Howard Barrell, Howard Brown, Elaine Hugh-Jones, Alexander Kelly, Denis Matthews, Noel Mewton-Wood, A A Owen, and Alan Richardson.

Craxton was also an active composer. His first published work was the "Three Pieces for Pianoforte" (1911). Some of his songs were recorded by John McCormack and Lauritz Melchior. He also collected musical compositions in association with Alfred Edward Moffat.

Craxton and his wife Essie had one daughter and five sons, including the artist John Craxton, the BBC Television Producer Antony Craxton and the distinguished oboist Janet Craxton.