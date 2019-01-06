Hardevinder Singh Sandhu, better known by his stage name Harrdy Sandhu, is an Indian singer and actor. His first song was taqila shot but he got popular with Soch (2013) and Joker (2014), which were written by famous lyricist Jaani and made his acting debut in Yaaran Da Katchup (2014). His song "Soch" was remade for the 2016 Akshay Kumar starrer bollywood movie Airlift.