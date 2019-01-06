Hardy SandhuAlso spelled 'Harrdy'. Born 6 September 1988
Hardy Sandhu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p062crm0.jpg
1988-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2f526c6-09ed-4ef3-aa05-452eb12ff192
Hardy Sandhu Biography (Wikipedia)
Hardevinder Singh Sandhu, better known by his stage name Harrdy Sandhu, is an Indian singer and actor. His first song was taqila shot but he got popular with Soch (2013) and Joker (2014), which were written by famous lyricist Jaani and made his acting debut in Yaaran Da Katchup (2014). His song "Soch" was remade for the 2016 Akshay Kumar starrer bollywood movie Airlift.
Hardy Sandhu Tracks
Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin
Hardy Sandhu
Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062csqh.jpglink
Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin
Last played on
Hornn Blow
Hardy Sandhu
Hornn Blow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043qkj0.jpglink
Hornn Blow
Last played on
Kya Baat Ay
Hardy Sandhu
Kya Baat Ay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062csqh.jpglink
Kya Baat Ay
Last played on
Yaarr Ni Milyaa
Harrdy Sandhu
Yaarr Ni Milyaa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fgs7m.jpglink
Yaarr Ni Milyaa
Performer
Last played on
Backbone
Harrdy Sandhu
Backbone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Backbone
Performer
Last played on
Tabbar
Hardy Sandhu
Tabbar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062csqh.jpglink
Tabbar
Last played on
Nachna Aaonda Nahin
Neha Kakkar
Nachna Aaonda Nahin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fj45c.jpglink
Nachna Aaonda Nahin
Last played on
Back to artist