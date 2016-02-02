Kwamie Liv
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2f347b3-d8c5-4ed0-b185-db9ee986e912
Kwamie Liv Biography (Wikipedia)
Kwamie Liv is a Danish artist, singer and songwriter. She released the Lost In The Girl EP in 2014 and her debut studio album Lovers that Come and Go in November 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kwamie Liv Tracks
Sort by
Perfect Grace
Kwamie Liv
Perfect Grace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Perfect Grace
Last played on
Pleasure This Pain (feat. Angel Haze)
Kwamie Liv
Pleasure This Pain (feat. Angel Haze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6hb.jpglink
Pleasure This Pain (feat. Angel Haze)
Last played on
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist