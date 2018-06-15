Chad ChanningBorn 31 January 1967
Chad Channing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-01-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2f28104-72bb-4c8f-b0f9-78d4eaf492fd
Chad Channing Biography (Wikipedia)
Chad Channing (born January 31, 1967) is an American musician who is best known for being the drummer of the band Nirvana from 1988 until 1990, during which time they recorded and released their debut album Bleach. He currently sings and plays bass in the band Before Cars.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chad Channing Tracks
Sort by
Blew
Chad Channing
Blew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnf2.jpglink
Blew
Last played on
Back to artist