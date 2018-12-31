Louise Marshall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vr237.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2f1993a-c780-4ed7-a746-6d760f392460
Louise Marshall Tracks
Sort by
Auld Lang Syne
The 1st Battalion Scots Guards
Auld Lang Syne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr23j.jpglink
Auld Lang Syne
Last played on
Seven Acts Of Mercy
Jools Holland
Seven Acts Of Mercy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhj03.jpglink
Seven Acts Of Mercy
Last played on
How I Got Over
London Community Gospel Choir
How I Got Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lk6mm.jpglink
How I Got Over
Last played on
Valentine Moon
Louise Marshall
Valentine Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr23j.jpglink
Valentine Moon
Last played on
This Old Man
Louise Marshall
This Old Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr23j.jpglink
This Old Man
Last played on
Waterloo Bridge
Jools Holland
Waterloo Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhj03.jpglink
Waterloo Bridge
Last played on
Suddenly I See
Louise Marshall
Suddenly I See
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr23j.jpglink
Suddenly I See
I Think I've Loved You
Louise Marshall
I Think I've Loved You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr23j.jpglink
I Think I've Loved You
Wait For You
Louise Marshall
Wait For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr23j.jpglink
Wait For You
Upcoming Events
15
Feb
2019
Louise Marshall
The Brentham Club, London, UK
19
May
2019
Louise Marshall, Jools Holland, Pauline Black, Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and Ruby Turner
Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Family Concert: Is This Jazz?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg2fbp
Southbank Centre, London
2017-11-12T11:11:57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056zn0y.jpg
12
Nov
2017
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Family Concert: Is This Jazz?
Southbank Centre, London
Back to artist