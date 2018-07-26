Marsha HuntBorn 15 April 1946
Marsha Hunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2eea8b6-b2c1-4262-be92-80d6cfc0dc8e
Marsha Hunt Biography (Wikipedia)
Marsha Hunt (born April 15, 1946) is an American actress, novelist, singer and former model, who has lived mostly in Britain and Ireland. She achieved national fame when she appeared in London as Dionne in the long-running rock musical Hair. She enjoyed close relationships with Marc Bolan and Mick Jagger, who is the father of her only child Karis.
According to Hunt, The Rolling Stones' controversial hit song "Brown Sugar" was based on her. She has written three novels, as well as three volumes of autobiography, which include a frank account of life as a breast cancer sufferer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marsha Hunt Tracks
Sort by
Walk On Gilded Splinters
Marsha Hunt
Walk On Gilded Splinters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk On Gilded Splinters
Last played on
Keep The Customer Satisfied
Marsha Hunt
Keep The Customer Satisfied
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep The Customer Satisfied
Last played on
The Other Side Of Midnight
Marsha Hunt
The Other Side Of Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Oh No! Not) The Beast Day
Marsha Hunt
(Oh No! Not) The Beast Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Oh No! Not) The Beast Day
Last played on
Hot Rod Pappa
Marsha Hunt
Hot Rod Pappa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Rod Pappa
Last played on
(Oh, No! Not) The Beast Day!
Marsha Hunt
(Oh, No! Not) The Beast Day!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Oh, No! Not) The Beast Day!
Performer
Last played on
Marsha Hunt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist