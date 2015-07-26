Chris DarrowBorn 30 July 1944
Chris Darrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-07-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2e9e869-c2c5-4e90-b7ea-38f18172f378
Chris Darrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Lloyd Darrow is an American multi-instrumentalist. He is considered to be a pioneer of country rock music in the late sixties, and performed and recorded with numerous groups including Kaleidoscope and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Darrow Tracks
Sort by
Whipping Boy
Chris Darrow
Whipping Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whipping Boy
Last played on
Chris Darrow Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist