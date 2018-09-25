State ChampsFormed 2010
State Champs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04z3pn5.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e2e9df76-a950-4b8b-b3d1-981624470657
State Champs Biography (Wikipedia)
State Champs (stylized sometimes as STATE CHAMPS) is an American pop punk band from Albany, New York, formed in 2010. They are currently signed to Pure Noise Records and have released three EPs and three full-length albums. They released an acoustic EP titled The Acoustic Things in October 2014 and their second full-length album Around the World and Back one year later, in October 2015. In May 2017, they released a deluxe version of their album Around the World and Back, along with a DVD of footage from their last few tours. Their 2013 full-length, The Finer Things, debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. Their third album, Living Proof, was released on June 15, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
State Champs Tracks
Sort by
Dead and Gone
State Champs
Dead and Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Dead and Gone
Last played on
Frozen
State Champs
Frozen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Frozen
Last played on
Mine Is Gold
State Champs
Mine Is Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Mine Is Gold
Last played on
Crystal Ball
State Champs
Crystal Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Crystal Ball
Last played on
Secrets
State Champs
Secrets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042yxgt.jpglink
Secrets
Last played on
Slow Burn
State Champs
Slow Burn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Slow Burn
Last played on
Secrets (Reading and Leeds 2016)
State Champs
Secrets (Reading and Leeds 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Eyes Closed
State Champs
Eyes Closed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Eyes Closed
Last played on
All You Are Is History
State Champs
All You Are Is History
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Losing Myself
State Champs
Losing Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Losing Myself
Last played on
Elevated
State Champs
Elevated
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z3pn5.jpglink
Elevated
Last played on
Upcoming Events
14
Jun
2019
State Champs, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, I Prevail, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Starset, Skindred, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
State Champs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist